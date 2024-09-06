Sean O’Malley Predicts Knockout: “I’m going to find his chin 100%”

Sean O’Malley is planning to add another highlight-reel knockout to his resume on September 14.

Following a successful bantamweight title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in March, ‘Sugar’ will step inside Sphere in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated clash with the division’s top-ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili, at UFC 306.

Fully expecting Dvalishvili to try and grapple his way to a world title victory, O’Malley is confident that he can put his sniper skills to work and finish ‘The Machine’ inside the distance.

“Absolutely,” O’Malley told Kevin Iole, when asked if he’ll find openings early on in Dvalishvili’s stand-up. “Depends how aggressive he wants to get, it depends how chaotic he wants to make it. Like, that’s where I find my openings. That’s where I’m a sniper. It all comes down to how Merab’s gonna come out… “He’s gonna come out like a spaz, get knocked out early. He’s gonna come out slow, get knocked out a little bit later. It just depends on he how he comes out. I’m going to find his chin. There’s no question in my mind, will I hit Merab on the chin multiple times? If he can take it multiple times… But, I’m going to find his chin 100%” (h/t Middle Easy).

Sean O’Malley plans to target Dvalishvili’s controversial cut

In the weeks leading up to their headliner, Dvalishvili revealed that sustained a cut over his right eye while training. UFC CEO Dana White was critical of Dvalishvili’s decision to disclose the injury to the entire world, questioning why he would willingly give O’Malley a target to aim for come fight night.

Merab just cut his eye open less than a month ahead of him headlining UFC 306 vs Sean O’Malley… pic.twitter.com/rEGopuutYd — UFC Alien👽 (@UfcAlien) August 21, 2024

Commenting on Dvalishvili’s injury, ‘Sugar’ made it clear that he would target the cut, healed or not, with the intent of busting it back open and drawing first blood against the Georgian.