Merab Dvalishvili Suffers Cut in Training – Insulted by Dana White and Sean O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t going to let a little cut keep him from his first shot at UFC gold.

On September 14, ‘The Machine’ will step into the main event spotlight at UFC 306 when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut at Sphere in Las Vegas. There, Dvalishvili will meet reigning bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley in one of the most anticipated matchups in 135-pound history.

Recently, Dvalishvili had fight fans in a frenzy after revealing that he had sustained a cut while training. Having flashbacks to Charles Oliveira’s withdrawal from a scheduled rematch with Islam Makhachev last year, speculation quickly ran rampant that the Noche UFC headliner could see a significant shake-up.

“This little f*ckin rat better not pull out I swear to god,” O’Malley wrote on X in response to the news.

Dvalishvili was quick to quell any rumors of his withdrawal while responding to ‘Sugar’ on social media.

“Calm down – it’s all good – just a little training injury,” Dvalishvili replied on Instagram. “Never pulled out of a fight – and never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley – stronger than ever. Vamos!”

‘The Machine’ also posted a video while putting in work at the gym, making it clear that he’s coming for the bantamweight crown and no cut is going to stop that.

Nothing changes. September 14 I’m coming for the belt ⚔️🦾 pic.twitter.com/yahiCci7sR — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 21, 2024

Dana White frustrated by Merab Dvalishvili’s decision to disclose cut

Addressing the media following Tuesday’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC CEO was asked about Dvalishvili’s reveal. Clearly frustrated, White launched a fiery response and slammed the Georgian’s decision to tell the entire world about the cut.

“The whole world knows about Merab’s cut, he posted it. Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable,” White said of Dvalishvili. “All the stuff that I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing, is when something happens in the camp, man, let me tell you what, it does not leak. And our guys can’t f*cking wait to put it up on social media… “It’s a small cut, no big deal, but obviously needed to be posted.”

When one reporter suggested that O’Malley could exploit Dvalishvili’s wound, White added:

“And why the f*ck would you want him to know that? It is next-level stupid, some of these guys are so stupid it’s…mind-boggling, it’s unbelievable.”