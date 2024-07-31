Sean O’Malley vows he beats Conor McGregor: “Let’s do it … I wouldn’t call out somebody if I didn’t think I could beat him”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he would beat Conor McGregor in a potential fight.

O’Malley has praised McGregor early in his career for being so influential in his career, as ‘Suga’ tried to follow in the Irishman’s footsteps. But, recently, the two have taken shots at one another and now O’Malley is calling for a fight with McGregor, which he believes would be one of the biggest fights ever.

“You know what’s crazy?” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel (via MMAFighting). “When I look at a professional athlete, a professional fighter who weighs 190, Conor probably weighs 190, right? 185? In the UFC, I look at that, I’m like, okay, I’m realistic. I weigh 155, 160. There’s weight classes for a reason, but I’m not gonna trip those guys.”

“I will trip Conor because I do believe I could beat Conor in a fight. I’m not just saying that. I think, stylistically, I could beat Conor in a fight. Not an easy fight. But I wouldn’t call out somebody if I didn’t think I could beat him in a fight. I think I beat Conor in a fight. At this point right now. He’s thick, but he’s short.”

If the UFC does make a fight between Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor it would be a massive fight, and even though the Irishman would be much bigger, ‘Suga’ is confident he would beat the Irishman.

Sean O’Malley Calls Conor McGregor ‘Jealous’

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor had a recent back-and-forth on social media over ostarine and O’Malley sharing an article on how it can transfer through sweat by training with people. McGregor responded laughing at that claim, which is why O’Malley has turned his attention to fighting the Irishman.

“Conor does his little f*cking bump and puts a laughy face and, oh, that one drove me a little crazy,” O’Malley said. “I’m like, really, motherf*cker? This is science. I posted the scientific page it was on print, the science about it, which was good. People were like, ‘Damn, that’s legit.’

“I think Conor deleted the tweet, but I went on a little rampage. I was just sitting in my — it was that Monday that Tammy [my cow] died. I was in Vegas at my hotel room waiting to go to my faceoffs, had a little extra free time, grabbed my Twitter phone, and I was just f*cking Twitter fingers turned to Twitter fingers, tweeting it out. He’s a jealous b*tch, that’s what it is. On drugs.”

Sean O’Malley is set to headline Noche UFC on Sept. 14 against Merab Dvalishvili.