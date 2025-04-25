Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Rematch is Official for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 is a go!

According to a report from ESPN, Usyk and Dubois will run it back on July 19, 2025, inside the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Last month, news broke that the World Boxing Organization (WBO) had ordered Usyk to begin negotiations for a mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker, who scored a quick-fire KO against Martin Bakole after stepping in for an ill Dubois in February.

Instead, Dubois (22-2, 21 KO) gets his chance at redemption despite neither facing nor defeating Parker. Usyk and Dubois first met back in 2023, with the former knocking out the latter in the ninth round. The victory allowed Usyk to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Usyk later vacated the IBF title, which Dubois won by KO’ing Filip Hrgovic in June 2024. Three months later, Dubois finished Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of their heavyweight headliner in the UK to retain the IBF crown. Now, the hard-hitting Brit will attempt to get some revenge on top of becoming boxing’s undisputed heavyweight king.

As for Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian sensation is coming off back-to-back wins against Tyson Fury and carries with him a perfect 23-0 record with 14 wins by way of knockout.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 was pushed back a week to avoid running against Berlanga-Sheeraz

Originally, Usyk vs. Dubois 2 was expected to go down on July 12, but the date was pushed back a week so that it wouldn’t conflict with Edgar Berlanga’s upcoming clash with Hamzah Sheeraz.