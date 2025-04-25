Rafael Fiziev books UFC Baku co headliner fight against Ignacio Bahamondes in June

ByRoss Markey
Lightweight striking ace, Rafael Fiziev is set to for his second Octagon walk of this year later this summer — booking a co-main event return at UFC Baku, taking on Chilean knockout artist, Ignacio Bahamondes in a high-stakes clash on June 21. in the promotion’s premiere outing in Azerbaijan.

Fiziev, the current number eleven ranked divisional contender, featured on short-notice at UFC 313 back in March, taking on former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s rematch clash in a co-main event showdown.

And dropping another close decision loss against the Arizona native, Rafael Fiziev is without a win since a 2022 knockout win over former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos via fifth round stoppage in the pair’s main event clash at the Apex facility.

For the streaking, Bahamondes, the Chilean finisher most recently submitted the retiring, Jalin Turner at UFC 313 in March, racking up his second straight victory.

Rafael Fiziev fights Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku

News of Rafael Fiziev’s return at UFC Baku against Ignacio Bahamondes was announced by promotional CEO, Dana White during a live stream on Instagram tonight.

Making a return to his native Azerbaijan, Fiziev, a striking ace hailing from Tiger Muay Thai is currently in the midst of a concerning three-fight losing run.

Between a pair of back-and-forth decision losses to former interim gold holder, Gaethje, Fiziev suffered a debilitating knee injury, forcing a stoppage in his main event fight with Mateusz Gamrot.

During his impressive run at the lightweight limit, Fiziev has also bested the likes of Renato Moicano, King Green, Brad Riddell, as well as the above-mentioned dos Anjos.

UFC Fight Night Baku takes place on June 21. in Azerbaijan, with a rescheduled light heavyweight clash between former undisputed champion, Jamahal Hill, and recent title challenger, Khalil Rountree set to take main event honors.

