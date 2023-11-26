Sean O’Malley doubts future featherweight move for uFC rival Aljamain Sterling: ‘He’s insecure’

Despite plans to make a return to the Octagon at the featherweight limit following his championship loss back in August, Aljamain Sterling’s earmarked divisional leap has been shunned by former foe and rival, Sean O’Malley – who claims the Uniondale native is “too insecure” to make a climb to the featherweight limit.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, headlined UFC 292 back in August in Boston, Massachusetts, landing a stunning second round knockout win over the dominant, Sterling – bringing his record-setting run atop the divisional throne come to a shocking end.

Slated to make his return at UFC 299 in March of next year, Montana striking ace, O’Malley is set to take main event honors in a championship fight rematch against Marlon Vera, attempting to avenge a prior 2020 knockout loss to the Ecuadorian in his sole professional mixed martial arts loss.

And as for Sterling, the Serra-Longo MMA staple has announced he plans to make good on a rumored featherweight move in his return to the Octagon, revealing a recent offer to fight Boston native, Calvin Kattar in a division move.



However, the former champion has weighed up a comeback on the same card as O’Malley at UFC 299 in March instead, suggesting a title-eliminator against former champion, Max Holloway in a featherweight debut.

Sean O’Malley brands Aljamain Sterling “insecure”

As far as Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley is concerned, however, insecurities will eventually stop Sterling from making a climb to 145 pounds.

“He’ll (Aljamain Sterling) probably go back to ‘35 [135 pounds], just because he’s insecure and he wants to be stronger and bigger than these guys,” Sean O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “Why else would he not fight at ‘45?”

“It’s not like his skills aren’t there,” Sean O’Malley explained. “His skills, he’s good. Not as good as me, but he’s good. You know what I mean? He could go up to ‘45, I think he’d go fine up there.”

