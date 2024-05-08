Sean O’Malley open to future lightweight clash with UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘That would be legendary’

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has suggested a future pairing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor at the lightweight limit – after the Dubliner hit out at the titleholder for his prior ostarine use indiscretion.

O’Malley the current undisputed bantamweight gold holder, headlined UFC 299 back in March against Marlon Vera, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Ecuadorian to successfully defend his title and avenge his sole professional loss.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old is slated to headline UFC 303 at the end of June, taking on Michael Chandler in a welterweight grudge match during International Fight Week – following an almost three-year layoff amid a nasty leg injury.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And hitting out at Montana native, O’Malley as well as former boxing world champion, Ryan Garcia – with both returning positive test results for the banned substance, ostarine, before offering to spar both in an expenses paid trip to his native Ireland.

Sean O’Malley open to future Conor McGregor clash

Welcoming the chance to make a stunning lightweight move in the future, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley claimed a future pairing with McGregor would be “legendary”.

Mandatory Credit: Las Vegas Review Journal

“He’s (Conor McGregor) big nowadays,” Sean O’Malley said during an appearance on Raw Talk. “I’m pretty realistic when it comes to big guys. I’m like, okay, I’m a ‘35er. I stay in my lane and I do my thing. I could go up to ‘45 [pounds], I’d fight Volk (Alexander Volkanovski), I’d fight Max (Holloway), I’d fight Ilia (Topuria), but I stay in my lane.”

“Conor’s one of the only guys I would fight that I’m like that motherf*cker’s big,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I would just fight him at ‘55 [pounds]. First of all, it’s a huge payday, second of all, it’s Conor. That would be legendary. So, he’s one of the rare guys I would fight that are way out of my weight class.”

