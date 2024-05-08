Sean O’Malley open to future lightweight clash with UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘That would be legendary’

ByRoss Markey
Sean O'Malley eyes future lightweight fight with Conor McGregor that would be legendary

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has suggested a future pairing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor at the lightweight limit – after the Dubliner hit out at the titleholder for his prior ostarine use indiscretion. 

O’Malley the current undisputed bantamweight gold holder, headlined UFC 299 back in March against Marlon Vera, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Ecuadorian to successfully defend his title and avenge his sole professional loss.

Sean O'Malley claims he has information that would ruin family man Marlon Vera UFC
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old is slated to headline UFC 303 at the end of June, taking on Michael Chandler in a welterweight grudge match during International Fight Week – following an almost three-year layoff amid a nasty leg injury.

READ MORE:  Francis Ngannou issues tribute to late son Kobe after tragic funeral: 'He came like a king and he left as a king'
Sean O'Malley predicts win over Marlon Vera in UFC 299 title rematch I'm gonna smoke this dude
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And hitting out at Montana native, O’Malley as well as former boxing world champion, Ryan Garcia – with both returning positive test results for the banned substance, ostarine, before offering to spar both in an expenses paid trip to his native Ireland.

Sean O’Malley open to future Conor McGregor clash

Welcoming the chance to make a stunning lightweight move in the future, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley claimed a future pairing with McGregor would be “legendary”.

Conor McGregor hints at UFC 300 return with possible announcement during Super Bowl
Mandatory Credit: Las Vegas Review Journal

“He’s (Conor McGregor) big nowadays,” Sean O’Malley said during an appearance on Raw Talk. “I’m pretty realistic when it comes to big guys. I’m like, okay, I’m a ‘35er. I stay in my lane and I do my thing. I could go up to ‘45 [pounds], I’d fight Volk (Alexander Volkanovski), I’d fight Max (Holloway), I’d fight Ilia (Topuria), but I stay in my lane.”

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor makes bold declaration about UFC 303 opponent Michael Chandler ahead of comeback fight

“Conor’s one of the only guys I would fight that I’m like that motherf*cker’s big,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I would just fight him at ‘55 [pounds]. First of all, it’s a huge payday, second of all, it’s Conor. That would be legendary. So, he’s one of the rare guys I would fight that are way out of my weight class.” 

Would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight Conor McGregor in the future?

READ MORE:  Alexander Volkanovski welcomes fourth fight with Max Holloway: 'Now that he's got the BMF belt, we might have to do this'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts