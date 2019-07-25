Sean O’Malley’s Anti-Doping Case Extended By NSAC

Spread the word!













Sean O’Malley was supposed to return at UFC 239 against Marlon Vera. Yet, he was flagged by the United States-Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), and the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) removed him from the card. However, USADA says it is from the same tainted supplement that he was already suspended before, i.e. Jon Jones’ situation.

The NSAC voted unanimously to extend O’Malley’s temporary suspension, according to MMA Junkie. They are reporting the bantamweight should have his hearing at the next commission meeting, which as of right now, does not have a date. Yet, they mentioned the NSAC is normally fluid on dates.

O’Malley is coming off of a six-month suspension for Ostarine, where he, along with a few other fighters, all were caught with it in their systems. All cases were ruled from a tainted supplement, but they were still handed suspensions. The 24-year-old is the only one dealing with the issue yet again.

Currently, O’Malley is 10-0 as a pro with his last fight coming at UFC 222 in March of 2018. There, he beat Andre Soukhamthath by decision. He is 2-0 inside the Octagon and got signed to the Las Vegas-based promotion after he beat Alfred Khashakyan by knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. When O’Malley will be cleared to return, or who he will fight, remains to be seen.

Who would you want to see Sean O’Malley return against?