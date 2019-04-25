UFC 239 just got that much better with a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani via Twitter:

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera set for UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, according to sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2019

UFC 239, which takes place on July 6, will be the culmination of International Fight Week.

O’Malley recently tweeted regarding his USADA imposed suspension coming to an end. He stated that his suspension would be ending on July 6. Coincidentally UFC 239 falls on that date.

Vera has won three straight fights. He defeated Frankie Saenz in March on ESPN+. “Chito” has been in the UFC since 2014 and he has been in the Octagon with some of the very best the division offers.

It’s unclear at this time where this fight will take place on the card. UFC 239 will be headlined by Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos.