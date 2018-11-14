Sean O’Malley Suspended For Failed USADA Drug Test

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley was suspended at today’s (Wed., November 14, 2018) Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing.

However, “Suga” most likely won’t be out all too long. The NSAC voted to give O’Malley a six-month sit retroactive to his last scheduled fight. He was originally slated to fight at October 6’s UFC 229. According to MMA Fighting, he was granted a reduced suspension because the commission felt O’Malley “[took] responsibility for the adverse analytical findings.”

A suspension for a banned substance carries a nine-month to a two-year term with the NSAC. The Nevada Attorney General said the usual decision is a one-year suspension for a first-time offender. O’Malley’s was reduced by 50 percent as a result of his transparency and cooperation.

The rising future star supposedly failed a USADA drug test for banned substance ostarine. He immediately owned up to the failure and announced it himself on social media. The bantamweight claims it was due to a tainted supplement.

It was an interesting circumstance given that fighters who are under investigation for potential violations are no longer announced. USADA recently changed their policy to only announce fighters’ failures after a full due process.

O’Malley will be eligible to return on March 19, 2019. He was ordered to pay $472.42 in legal fees. However, he could be facing a longer suspension from USADA, which could give him up to two years. It is important to note that the NSAC and USADA normally stay close to one another in terms of disciplinary decisions.