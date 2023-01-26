Sean O’Malley questions Andrew Tate’s arrest, rape allegation: ‘Some of those girls could like rough sex’

Number-one ranked UFC bantamweight challenger, Sean O’Malley has shared his thoughts on the arrest and detaining of outspoken social commentator and influencer, Andrew Tate, after the American-born Briton was arrested on suspicion of alleged human trafficking and rape in Romania.

O’Malley, the current #1 ranked bantamweight contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE against former undisputed division champion, Petr Yan – securing a close, split decision victory.

Yet to be booked for his Octagon return in the time since, O’Malley claims that he has been “guaranteed” a bantamweight title shot next, however, champion, Aljamain Sterling is currently targeted to feature against the returning, Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 in April in the division’s next title offing.

Sean O’Malley questions Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Sharing his thoughts on Tate’s arrest in Romania – which the former claims has led to an investigation which has seen law enforcement unable to bring evidence to him in relation to the aforenoted charges, O’Malley claimed some women coming forward with allegations against the Luton-raised commenter may just like “rough sex”.

“There’s high – higher powers out there,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast with coach, Tim Welch. “Like some of those girls could have liked rough sex. They like when you say ‘Rape me’ – or say, ‘You rape me’. Dude, girls are f*cking – when they’re horny and sexual like that, they can say some crazy sh*t. (I) heard it.”

“And then now it’s like, ‘Well, that was 10 years ago, well, maybe, he’s (Andrew Tate) kinda famous – he did rape me,’” Sean O’Malley explained.

With footage of his transportation from a Romania jail release earlier this week, Tate addressed the assembled media, claiming the “matrix” was the reason for his arrest

“The matrix is trying to frame me, but God knows the truth,” Andrew Tate said. “There’s no evidence in my file, ‘cause I’ve done nothing wrong. Everyone knows I’m innocent – it’s okay, everyone knows I’m innocent.