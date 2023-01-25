Report – Aljamain Sterling targeted to defend title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 on April 8.

An undisputed UFC bantamweight championship fight between defending champion, Aljamain Sterling, and the returning, former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight titleholder, Henry Cejudo, is currently in the works for UFC 287 on April 8. At the time of publication, an official location, or venue for the event has yet to be determined by the organization.

As per an initial report from MMA Fighting reporters, Damon Martin, and Mike Heck, whilst official contracts for the proposed bantamweight title fight between Aljmain Sterling and Henry Cejudo have yet to be signed on either side, however, the bout is targeted to take place on April 8.

Attempting to secure his third defense of the undisputed bantamweight crown, Aljamain Sterling most recently co-headlined UFC 280 back in October of last year against T.J. Dillashaw, stopping the Californian with a second round TKO.

For Cejudo, the former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medalist will snap his three-year Octagon hiatus and retirement at the event, having bowed out of the sport following a bantamweight title success win over Dominick Cruz in May of that year.

Previously expected to return to active competition as soon as March 5. at UFC 285, Sterling recently revealed the timeline would likely be less than ideal, after he suffered a bicep injury which requires further rehabilitation.

Successfully unifying the bantamweight crowns earlier last year, Uniondale native, Aljamain Sterling managed to land a split decision win over two-time foe, Petr Yan in his rematch with the Dudinka native.

Undefeated in his last six Octagon appearances prior to his 2020 retirement, Cejudo successfully landed the undisputed flyweight title in a rematch decision win over Demetrious Johnson back in August 2018, before defending in a 32-second TKO win over common-foe, Dillashaw.

Prior to his finish of Cruz to defend the bantamweight crown, Cejudo rallied to win the crown in a third round finish over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 in 2019.