Sean O’Malley Admits Jealousy After Ilia Topuria Lands Historic Richard Mille Deal

Sean O’Malley has made it clear he is genuinely jealous of Ilia Topuria’s new Richard Mille partnership because it represents the exact kind of ultra-luxury, status‑defining deal that signals you have crossed over from star fighter to global A‑list athlete.

Sean O’Malley’s public admission

Sean O’Malley reacted to the news on his own show after his longtime coach and friend Tim Welch sent him a screenshot of the announcement that Ilia had signed with Richard Mille. He said, “I am jealous. I haven’t felt the jealousy emotion in a long time… I felt it when Tim sent me a screenshot: Ilia signs with Richard Mille. I was like, ‘Oh!’” which is about as blunt as a champion can be about another fighter’s off‑the‑cage win.

O’Malley admits he’s jealous of Ilia’s Richard Mille deal 😂👀



​"I am jealous. I haven't felt the jealousy emotion in a long time."



​"I felt it when Tim sent me a screenshot: Ilia signs with Richard Mille."



​"I was like, 'Oh!'"



Via: @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/tEcipmuLET — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 30, 2026

For a bantamweight champion who has built a strong personal brand, social following, and sponsorship portfolio, admitting that kind of envy underlines just how high he ranks this watch deal in the hierarchy of endorsements.

How big is Ilia Topuria’s deal?

Richard Mille is one of the most exclusive watchmakers in the world, with the brand often described in reports as being valued at more than 1.5 billion dollars and known for pieces that regularly sell in the mid‑six‑figure range. Its roster is usually limited to elite names like Rafael Nadal, Charles Leclerc, Bubba Watson, Wayde van Niekerk, Yohan Blake, Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and high‑profile entertainers such as Jay‑Z and Pharrell Williams.

Richard Mille just announced a new partnership with Ilia Topuria 👀



(via @Richard_Mille) pic.twitter.com/5OveQLoXBz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 25, 2026

When Ilia Topuria was unveiled as a “friend and partner” of the brand, Richard Mille confirmed he had joined the “Richard Mille family” as the first combat sports athlete on its books, putting him side by side with those global figures rather than just alongside other UFC champions.

Why Richard Mille picked Topuria

The brand’s own profile of Topuria describes him as the reigning UFC featherweight and lightweight world champion with a 17‑0 record and the first undefeated double champion in UFC history. The company notes that he “joined in 2026 the Richard Mille Family, becoming the first combat sports athlete to enter the Brand’s roster of partners,” and highlights his influence “across the globe” as a key reason for the collaboration.

Richard Mille also points out that Topuria first noticed the watches in Georgia and that a later meeting revealed shared ideas around discipline and “making the impossible possible,” which fits the way the brand likes to frame its sporting relationships. The announcement around the UFC White House event in June, where Topuria is set to headline a title unification fight against Justin Gaethje, further boosts his visibility at the exact time this partnership goes live.

Why that stings for O’Malley

O’Malley is already one of the UFC’s most visible athletes, with strong social media reach, a podcast, and sponsorships that put him near the top of the roster in terms of commercial pull. Yet Topuria has now jumped into a lane usually occupied by tennis stars, F1 drivers, and entertainment icons, and has done it as the first fighter from any combat sport to be welcomed by Richard Mille.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria of Spain reacts to his win over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It cements Topuria as the fighter who opened the door to an ultra‑luxury watchmaker that other athletes have only worn as customers, and it attaches his name to a brand widely seen as a marker of sporting and cultural prestige.