Jim Miller Adds to His Legacy with First-Round Submission Victory Over Jared Gordon – UFC 328 Highlights
Jim Miller added another finish to his MMA legacy at UFC 328, defeating Jared Gordon via submission on Saturday night.
After a fiery start between both fighters, Gordon looked to take things down to the mat after catching a body kick from Miller. That proved to be disastrous as Miller immediately snatched Gordon’s head and cinched in a guillotine choke. Gordon fought like hell to try to free himself, but to no avail.
In the end, Miller would score his 28th career victory inside the Octagon.
Official Result: Jim Miller def. Jared Gordon via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:29 of Round 1.
It was Miller’s 20th career finish under the UFC banner and his 23rd career win by way of submission.