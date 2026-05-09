Jim Miller Adds to His Legacy with First-Round Submission Victory Over Jared Gordon – UFC 328 Highlights

Jim Miller added another finish to his MMA legacy at UFC 328, defeating Jared Gordon via submission on Saturday night.

After a fiery start between both fighters, Gordon looked to take things down to the mat after catching a body kick from Miller. That proved to be disastrous as Miller immediately snatched Gordon’s head and cinched in a guillotine choke. Gordon fought like hell to try to free himself, but to no avail.

In the end, Miller would score his 28th career victory inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Jim Miller def. Jared Gordon via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:29 of Round 1.

It was Miller’s 20th career finish under the UFC banner and his 23rd career win by way of submission.

Check Out Highlights From Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 328: