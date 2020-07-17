Scott Coker Is ‘Serious’ About Bringing Paige VanZant To Bellator

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Bellator President Scott Coker has expressed his desire to add popular women’s fighter Paige VanZant to his roster. ‘PVZ’ is currently a free agent after allowing her contract with the UFC to run down.

VanZant suffered a disappointing first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in what could be the final fight of her UFC career. Prior to the bout, VanZant went on record to say she will definitely be testing the market once she becomes a free agent, she said.

“I have my heart set and nobody is going to change my mind that I’m fighting my contract out. I don’t know where my future lies – I truly don’t. I think that’s kind of an exciting thing in my life.”

After her last fight UFC boss Dana White encouraged VanZant to explore free agency, he said.

“When you talk all that stuff about not getting paid enough then you know, fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, Injuries and then got smoked in the first round of the fight. She should definitely test free agency”

Bellator boss Coker told MMA Fighting he is very interested in bringing VanZant on board but admits he is yet to sit down and discuss the move with the fighter or her team, he said.

“You know, to be honest, I don’t think we’ve had a business conversation yet. We definitely have a relationship with her and her husband, her camp, her management, so we definitely will reach out here when she gets back and settled. She’s back but she’s probably still settling from the trip. From what I heard, it wasn’t a very fun time over there. But listen, do we want to be in the Paige VanZant business? We definitely want to have a conversation with her.

“I would say that we’re going to do our best to have a serious conversation with her in the near future.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Scott Coker will convince Paige VanZant to sign with Bellator?