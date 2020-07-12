Dana White Says Paige VanZant Should Definitely Test Free Agency

Spread the word!













Speaking at the UFC 251 post fight press conference UFC President Dana White has suggested that Paige VanZant test free agency.

White’s words come following VanZant recently sharing her desire to test free agency following the final fight on her contract against Amanda Ribas at UFC251.

“I like Paige, It’s like Blaydes when Blaydes fought last week. When you talk all that stuff about not getting paid enough then you know, fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, Injuries and then got smoked in the first round of the fight. She should definitely test free agency”

VanZant entered her match against rising star Amanda Ribas as the biggest underdog on the UFC 251 card and wound up getting submitted in the first round.

In the lead up to the event, VanZant told ESPN that she doesn’t believe her value would change should she win or lose at UFC251, however, she acknowledged this would be the most important fight of her career.

“I want to prove my worth and my value and I want a brand new contract. I’m really excited to get the opportunity and really test the free agency because how do you know what your value is unless you can go test it among the other sharks?”

“I truly do feel like my value doesn’t change whether I win or lose,” VanZant said. “I still have set myself up for success and I will still forever be Paige VanZant – but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to fight to die. This fight matters to me more than any fight in my entire career, so I’m putting it all out there.”

As of right now, VanZant has not shared publicly any plans of what organisation she is interested in competing under following her completing the final fight on her contract at UFC251.