Paige VanZant ‘Excited’ To Test Free Agency After Amanda Ribas Fight

Popular flyweight contender Paige VanZant claims she made more money on reality show Dancing with the Stars than she has from all of her UFC fights combined. The 8-fight UFC veteran has been openly discussing the fact her upcoming fight against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 is the last on her current contract. ‘PVZ’ is intent on testing free agency and nothing is going to change her mind.

“I have my heart set and nobody is going to change my mind that I’m fighting my contract out,” VanZant told ESPN “I don’t know where my future lies – I truly don’t. I think that’s kind of an exciting thing in my life. I’ve been with the UFC for six years now, and through this time I’m still – which is crazy – on the same contract before I fought Rose (Namajunas) at 22 years old, and I’m 26 now.

VanZant went on to break down exactly what she earns per fight and explain that her stint on Dancing with the Stars made her more money than she’d earned in her entire UFC career, she said.

“So I make $46,000 (to show) and (another) $46,000 (to win). I’m not going to hide that because everyone knows. I can make way more money than that just promoting brands on Instagram, and that should say something.

“So somehow, through injury, being on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ being on TV, work I’ve done throughout all of this, I’ve been on the exact same contract since I was 22. That’s the contract I signed since I was 22. But I just feel like a regular extension isn’t what I want. I want to prove my worth and my value and I want a brand new contract. I’m really excited to get the opportunity and really test the free agency because how do you know what your value is unless you can go test it among the other sharks?”

“I truly do feel like my value doesn’t change whether I win or lose,” VanZant said. “I still have set myself up for success and I will still forever be Paige VanZant – but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to fight to die. This fight matters to me more than any fight in my entire career, so I’m putting it all out there.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

