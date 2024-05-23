Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s B sample comes back positive for the banned substance Ostarine

Ryan Garcia’s B sample matches his A sample.

Not long after ‘King Ryan’ scored a stunning split decision victory over Devin Haney in April, the boxing star found himself under fire after it was revealed that his A sample from a VADA drug screen contained Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator banned in every major sports league and the NCAA. Garcia immediately disputed the finding and requested that his B sample be tested.

As it turns out, the results are one and the same. According to a report from boxing journalist Dan Rafael on social media, he obtained a copy of the lab reports and confirmed that both the A and B samples provided a positive test for Ostarine.

“Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened,” Rafael wrote on X. “I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples — both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight.”

As for what comes next, Rafael added in a follow-up post that the New York State Athletic Commission has been made aware of the finding and it is now on them to schedule a hearing to address the situation, including any potential fines or suspensions Garcia will be hit with.

“New York commission received the B sample testing report (and already had the A report) and now it’s on the commission to schedule a hearing for Garcia, which figures to happen at some point this summer,” Rafael added.

Ryan Garcia reacts to the news of his b Sample in an unsurprising fashion

As the news started making the rounds on social media, Ryan Garcia lit up X with a slew of on-brand comments that went from having “positive vibes” to “I F*CKING LOVE STEROIDS” in the blink of an eye.

Though it’ll be a while before we know the fate of Garcia’s boxing career following his latest fumble, the Victorville, California native could find himself shelved for years, if not longer, as a result. In 2019, UFC standout Amanda Ribas was slapped with a two-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for Ostarine in an out-of-competition urine test.

However, Ribas’ suspension was later reduced to time served after it was determined that the substance got into her system via a tainted supplement. If Garcia can prove that he did not intentionally take Ostarine for his fight with Devin Haney, it could not only save him a massive fine, but it could save him years of his career.