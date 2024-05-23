Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s B sample comes back positive for the banned substance Ostarine

ByCraig Pekios
Ryan Garcia’s B sample matches his A sample.

Not long after ‘King Ryan’ scored a stunning split decision victory over Devin Haney in April, the boxing star found himself under fire after it was revealed that his A sample from a VADA drug screen contained Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator banned in every major sports league and the NCAA. Garcia immediately disputed the finding and requested that his B sample be tested.

As it turns out, the results are one and the same. According to a report from boxing journalist Dan Rafael on social media, he obtained a copy of the lab reports and confirmed that both the A and B samples provided a positive test for Ostarine.

Ryan Garcia

“Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened,” Rafael wrote on X. “I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples — both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight.”

As for what comes next, Rafael added in a follow-up post that the New York State Athletic Commission has been made aware of the finding and it is now on them to schedule a hearing to address the situation, including any potential fines or suspensions Garcia will be hit with.

Ryan Garcia

“New York commission received the B sample testing report (and already had the A report) and now it’s on the commission to schedule a hearing for Garcia, which figures to happen at some point this summer,” Rafael added.

Ryan Garcia reacts to the news of his b Sample in an unsurprising fashion

As the news started making the rounds on social media, Ryan Garcia lit up X with a slew of on-brand comments that went from having “positive vibes” to “I F*CKING LOVE STEROIDS” in the blink of an eye.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Though it’ll be a while before we know the fate of Garcia’s boxing career following his latest fumble, the Victorville, California native could find himself shelved for years, if not longer, as a result. In 2019, UFC standout Amanda Ribas was slapped with a two-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for Ostarine in an out-of-competition urine test.

However, Ribas’ suspension was later reduced to time served after it was determined that the substance got into her system via a tainted supplement. If Garcia can prove that he did not intentionally take Ostarine for his fight with Devin Haney, it could not only save him a massive fine, but it could save him years of his career.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

