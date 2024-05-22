Video – Boxing star Ryan Garcia sings his new rap song to an orangutan just trying to enjoy his grapes

ByCraig Pekios
Video - Boxing star Ryan Garcia sings his new rap song to an orangutan just trying to enjoy his grapes

For you, the day Ryan Garcia sang to an orangutan eating grapes in a Mercedes was the most important day of your life. But for him, it was Wednesday.

‘King Ryan’ has dominated headlines for months. Maybe not always for the best of reasons, but still, Garcia has built himself from boxing sensation to full-blown megastar in a shockingly short period of time courtesy of his insane social media meltdown followed by a stunning split decision win over Devin Haney in April — a victory that earned him a reported $50 million in a single weekend.

Ryan Garcia

A day in the life of Ryan Garcia is never boring, as evidenced by his most recent adventure, which included him rapping his own song ‘Blessed’ to an orangutan trying to enjoy his grapes inside their luxury ride.

READ MORE:  Actor Terry Crews challenges UFC icon Anderson Silva to a fight on June 15, 'The Spider' accepts

It was another bizarre outing for the 25-year-old star, but at this point, bizarre is pretty on-brand for Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia continues to deny doping allegations

Unfortunately, Garcia’s win over Haney has now come into question after he was found to have tested positive for ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator currently banned by practically every major sports league and the NCAA.

READ MORE:  Oleksandr Usyk delivers emotional tribute to his late father following epic win over Tyson Fury: 'I know he's here'
Ryan Garcia

‘King Ryan’ has vehemently denied the accusation and requested that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency test his B-sample.

“If I was on steroids, I would have been in way better shape,’ Garcia, who came in 3lbs overweight, said during an appearance on the Fully Tilted Podcast with Bob Menery. “I was literally drinking every day, smoking weed — I did not stop, not even until the f*cking day of the fight. I got in there high as f*ck, and I beat his ass.”

Probably not the smartest thing to admit amid doping allegations, but again, very on-brand.

READ MORE:  Ben Askren questions why Chael Sonnen agreed to boxing fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva on June 15

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts