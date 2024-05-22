Video – Boxing star Ryan Garcia sings his new rap song to an orangutan just trying to enjoy his grapes

For you, the day Ryan Garcia sang to an orangutan eating grapes in a Mercedes was the most important day of your life. But for him, it was Wednesday.

‘King Ryan’ has dominated headlines for months. Maybe not always for the best of reasons, but still, Garcia has built himself from boxing sensation to full-blown megastar in a shockingly short period of time courtesy of his insane social media meltdown followed by a stunning split decision win over Devin Haney in April — a victory that earned him a reported $50 million in a single weekend.

A day in the life of Ryan Garcia is never boring, as evidenced by his most recent adventure, which included him rapping his own song ‘Blessed’ to an orangutan trying to enjoy his grapes inside their luxury ride.

Ryan Garcia casually singing to an orangutan eating grapes in a mercedes 💀 pic.twitter.com/63qEpLOHGC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia rapping to an orangutan whilst it eats grapes…



Just another completely normal day in the world of boxing 🤪



🎬 @RyanGarcia #RyanGarcia | #BoxingFans | #BoxingWorld pic.twitter.com/Z7K8EnadKH — IFL TV (@IFLTV) May 21, 2024

It was another bizarre outing for the 25-year-old star, but at this point, bizarre is pretty on-brand for Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia continues to deny doping allegations

Unfortunately, Garcia’s win over Haney has now come into question after he was found to have tested positive for ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator currently banned by practically every major sports league and the NCAA.

‘King Ryan’ has vehemently denied the accusation and requested that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency test his B-sample.

“If I was on steroids, I would have been in way better shape,’ Garcia, who came in 3lbs overweight, said during an appearance on the Fully Tilted Podcast with Bob Menery. “I was literally drinking every day, smoking weed — I did not stop, not even until the f*cking day of the fight. I got in there high as f*ck, and I beat his ass.”

Probably not the smartest thing to admit amid doping allegations, but again, very on-brand.