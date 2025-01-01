Controversial Boxer Ryan Garcia Headed For Surgery After Bowing Out of RIZIN 49 Fight

Ryan Garcia is set to undergo surgery.

The outspoke bad boy of boxing was originally scheduled to return to the ring at RIZIN’s massive New Year’s Eve event inside the Saitama Super Arena on Tuesday. Unfortunately, his bout with Japanese kickboxing star Rukiya Anpo never came to fruition after ‘King Ryan’ suffered a wrist injury while training.

While he didn’t compete on the massive 18-fight card, Garcia had the opportunity to address the live crowd.

“I’m coming on here to say I’m sorry, sorry that I had to postpone this fight,” Garcia said. “I suffered a hand injury in training camp to my right wrist right here, where after talking to doctors, I’m going to need surgery. And I had to take some time off the heal. I wanna thank Fanmio and Rizin for the opportunity. “I’m still excited to fight in Japan soon. And this will all resume right after I heal up in 2025. So make no mistake, I am coming back to finish what we started with Anpo and he will eat his words, I guarantee it. Just need to take some time off but when I come back there will be a bang in Japan.”

It’s been a rough 2024 for Ryan garcia

The last time Garcia graced the squared circle, he put on the best performance of his career against Devin Haney.

Unfortunately, the majority decision in favor of Garcia was later overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. ‘Flash’ was fined $1.1 million and slapped with a one-year suspension

Of course, the suspension was probably the least of Garcia’s concerns as his antics both before and after the Haney fight resulted in him being expelled from competing under the World Boxing Council banner by WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán.

Overall, Garcia is 24-1 in his pro boxing career — his lone loss coming against Gervonta Davis in April 2023.