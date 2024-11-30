Rukiya Anpo’s Fiery Attack on Ryan Garcia: ‘Missing Weight, Alcohol… I’ll Show Him His Place’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Rukiya Anpo vs. Ryan garcia Boxing Rizin

The exhibition boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo is turning into a bad-blood showdown. Each athlete enters the match with some anger in their motivation for the Rizin New Year’s Eve event.

Rukiya Anpo vs. Ryan Garcia

Over the past several years, Ryan Garcia went from a promising young talent with knockout power in his hands to a suspended athlete with questionable life choices. Currently, he is suspended for PED usage and expelled for using racist and homophobic slurs. Additionally, he is not popular among sports fans due to missing weight and abusing drugs and alcohol. In a press conference, Japan’s Rukiya Anpo used this as motivation, he said:

“Ryan Garcia must mean ‘Fake idiot’ in Japanese … We all know Ryan Garcia’s issues. Missing weight, alcohol … I’ll show him exactly where he belongs. F*** you.”

Garcia believes he is fighting to redeem boxing legend Manny Pacquiao who Anpo faced in an exhibition match last year. Garcia said:

“Manny is past his prime, and for him to try to knock him out rubbed me the wrong way. I will knock him out and teach [Anpo] a lesson of respect.”

Rukiya Anpo is a former kickboxing world champion who held titles in K-1, he was well known for his high kick attacks and has spent a lifetime training in karate. Anpo and Garcia will have an exhibition boxing match with Rizin in Tokyo, Japan, on December 30.

READ MORE:  Wladimir Klitschko Fires Back at Joe Rogan for ‘Repeating Russian Propaganda’
Rukiya Anpo vs. Ryan garcia Boxing
READ MORE:  Sylvester Stallone Backtracks After Jake Paul Claps Back Over Mike Tyson Comments

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts