WBC expels boxing star Ryan Garcia after racist, xenophobic slur tirade on social media

Ryan Garcia will no longer be approved to fight in any WBC-sanctioned fight as the boxer has been expelled.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to X on Thursday to announce that they have expelled Garcia after his comments on social media.

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse,” Sulaiman wrote.

Garcia used racial slurs towards against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media, according to a report from ESPN.

This comes after Garcia was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. His win over Devin Haney was also overturned to a No Contest and he had to forfeit his purse.

Garcia’s family also issued a statement saying they do not agree with what their son has been saying.

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised,” the family’s statement read. “Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”

Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Comments

After Ryan Garcia was under fire for his comments, he took to social media to apologize, but the tweet has since been removed.

“I was trolling I want all the killing to stop,” Garcia wrote. “I love everyone sorry if I offended you.”

Garcia is 24-1 and one NC as a pro and is comign off the No Contest agaisnt Haney, which originally was a decision was but was overturned after the positve drug tests. Before that, he scored a KO win over Oscar Duarte to return to the win column after a stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis.

Garcia is the former WBC interim lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Javier Fortuna, Luke Campbell, and Francisco Fonseca among others.