Beverly Hills police department issues statement following Ryan Garcia’s arrest for felony vandalism

On Saturday, Beverly Hills police arrested boxing star Ryan Garcia for felony vandalism after the hotel he was staying at pressed charges against him for property damage.

A day later, the Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement regarding Garcia’s arrest after TMZ had initially reported him being taken into custody.

“On June 8, 2024, at approximately 5:15 P.M., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to 9850 Wilshire Blvd. (Waldorf Astoria) for an ‘intoxicated person’ call for service,” Beverly Hills police said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia. Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel. Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr. Garcia for property damage. “Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, was arrested for PC 594(b)(1) – Felony vandalism and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Garcia’s attorney releases statement Following arrest in Beverly Hills

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, later told ESPN that his client is facing “an extraordinarily challenging time” after receiving some “devastating news regarding his mother’s health.”

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez said. “The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. “We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time.”

According to a report from ABC7, Garcia caused damages in the area of $15,000 to hotel property.

In the state of California, property damage exceeding $400 can be considered a felony. If convicted, he could face up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.