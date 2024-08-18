Kade Ruotolo and Nicky Rod take home $1 million in CJI tournament finals – Craig Jones Invitational Highlights

The first-ever Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) returned to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night with eight grapplers vying for two million-dollar prizes and a pair of intriguing superfights.

Kicking off Day 2 was the Over 80kg semifinal match between Nicky Rod and Adam Bradley. While the pace was slow, it was clear from the get-go that Rod was in complete control, handily taking the first two rounds via the disclosed scorecards. With roughly three minutes left in the third, Rod climbed into mount. Bradley eventually gave up his back allowing Rod to slap on a body triangle and cinch his arm under the chin, securing his third-straight RNC submission of the tournament.

Nicky Rod scores his third submission at #CJI to advance to the finals pic.twitter.com/oWBDF0rIKL — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 18, 2024

Joining Rod in the tournament final was Fellipe Andrew who scored a heel hook submission against Inacio Santos in the second round of their entertaining clash.

Fellipe Andrew will face Nicky Rod in the finals!#CJI pic.twitter.com/XOtwqq2w1p — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 18, 2024

With the Over 80kg tournament final set, attention turned to the Under 80kg semifinals. First up was Levi Jones-Leary who scored a stunning upset against reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Jones-Leary landed his third win of the tourney, besting Lucas Barbosa via unanimous decision, putting him one win away from being a millionaire.

Levi Jones-Leary might win the 1 Million Dollar prize tonight pic.twitter.com/FwSKl12wvh — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) August 18, 2024

But if Jones-Leary hoped to take home the seven-figure prize, he’d have to go through yet another Ruotolo brother.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo delivered a solid showing in his exciting back-and-forth scrap with Andrew Tackett, walking away with a decision victory and a ticket to the Under 80kg final.

Kade Ruotolo vs Andrew Tackett is off to a CRAZY Start 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/yd41a8I3Mi — Bteamjj (@bteamjj) August 18, 2024

Kade Ruotolo and Andrew Tackett left it all on the mat 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/658191iRqE — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) August 18, 2024

Ffion Davies and Craig Jones score submission victories in their CJI super fights

Before getting to the tournament finales, the Craig Jones Invitational had not one but two epic superfights pitting some of the best grapplers in the world against one another. First up was two-time IBJJF and 2022 ADCC world champion Ffiona Davies against UFC strawweight fan favorite Mackenzie Dern.

Their opening exchange saw Davies push Dern to the wall before dragging her down to the mat. Davies quickly transitioned to side control and attempted to mount, but ended up in Dern’s half-guard. Davies went back into full guard before once again passing to side control where she would remain for the remainder of the round.

Seconds into the second, Davies put Dern on the canvas with a head and arm throw. Dern did her best to scramble but ended up allowing Davies to slap on a reverse triangle and before long, forced the UFC star to tap out via armbar.

Ladies THIS is how you perform a head and arm throw. Absolutely insane submission from Ffion Davis on Mackenzie Dern pic.twitter.com/RAvZdTvEPw — Josie Aldo (@JosieAldoMMA) August 18, 2024

In the second superfight of the night, Craig Jones met nine-time BJJ world champion Gabi Garcia in an intergender submission grappling showdown.

Despite the size discrepancy, Jones was in control for the majority of the matchup and appeared to be playing with his food at times. After winning the opening round with 10-9 scores across the board. With two minutes to go in the second, Jones goes for a heel hook, but Garcia no-sells it works on an ankle lock. Unable to cinch in the maneuver, Jones was able to snatch a rear-naked choke that forced Garcia to tap out with less than 30 seconds to go in the round.

It was an unnecessary, but wholly entertaining matchup between the two BJJ stars.

🚨BREAKING: Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia via rear naked choke in round 2 to win first-ever inter gender jiu jitsu match at #CJI. 👏#jiujitsu pic.twitter.com/3oYyI3E2mq — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) August 18, 2024

Nicky Rod and Kade Ruotolo take home Million-dollar prize

In the Over 80kg tournament finale, Nicky Rod completed his perfect run at the inaugural CJI, earning a rear-naked choke submission just past the three-minute mark of the third round against Adam Bradley. It was Rod’s fourth-straight finish by way of RNC as he clean sweeps his way to a million-dollar paycheck.

Nicky Rod wins the $1,000,000!!!!

4 submissions pic.twitter.com/SXRoMwgJCV — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 18, 2024

In the Under 80kg tournament final, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo finished off his run with an entertaining back-and-forth scrap between the man who took out his brother in the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, Levi Jones-Leary wasn’t able to complete the dream-like run, coming up short on all three scorecards.

Kade Ruotolo's top pressure wins him the $1 million! Crazy match – Levi's guard was insane but Kade put the most pressure and was the most active in the end. Just in time for the UFC 305 main event pic.twitter.com/6GzkYVLrFR — Josie Aldo (@JosieAldoMMA) August 18, 2024

Craig Jones Invitational Day 2 Quick Results:

Over 80kg Semifinals:

Nicky Rod def. Adam Bradley via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:12 of Round 3.

Fellipe Andrew def. Inacio Santos via submission (heel hook) at 4:39 of Round 2.

Under 80kg Semifinals:

Levi Jones-Leary def. Lucas Barbosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Kade Ruotolo def. Andrew Tackett via decision (29-28, 29-27, 27-29)

Super Fights:

Ffion Davies def. Mackenzie Dern via submission (reverse triangle armbar) at 0:44 of Round 2.

Craig Jones def. Gabi Garcia via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:38 of Round 2.

Tournament Finals: