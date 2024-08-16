Craig Jones kisses Gabi Garcia during CJI weigh-Ins faceoff: ‘You crossed the line’

Australian grappler, Craig Jones has confirmed his intergender grappling match against veteran Brazilian submission ace, Gabi Garcia is off ahead of tomorrow’s invitational event – after the former controversially kissed her during yesterday’s face-off.

Jones, a dominant grappling star, will go head-to-head with the ADCC World Championships tomorrow, as he hosts the Craig Jones Invitational grappling event – with two division winners landing themselves whopping $1,000,000 grand prizes for their respective successes.

Craig Jones kisses Gabi Garcia during CGI face-off

As for Garcia, the 38-year-old Porto Alegre grappling veteran was supposed to face off with Adelaide native, Jones in an intergender grappling super fight at the invitational event across the weekend, however, following a controversial moment at yesterday’s staredown, in which Jones forcibly kissed the Brazilian – the bout was cancelled according to Jones.

Craig Jones kissed Gabi Garcia during their face-off 🤣



pic.twitter.com/SCJYG0K9t2 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) August 15, 2024

Reacting to Jones’ controversial stunt, Garcia claimed the Australian grappler had “crossed the line” with his actions – before the outspoken Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star appeared to reveal how their super fight match was now officially off.

“Fights cancelled,” Craig Jones said of the matchup. “I guess Brazilians can’t take a joke.”

A four-time ADCC world championship gold medal winner, Garcia has also competed in professional mixed martial arts competition – as recently as 2018.

Taking on Barbara Nepomuceno at Rizin 14 in Japan, Garcia turned in an impressive opening round keylock submission win to improve her unbeaten professional record to seven straight fights.