Bec Rawlings Returns to Win Column with Five-Round Beatdown of Taylor Starling – BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings climbed back into the win column at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

After coming up short in her last three outings inside the squared circle, the former UFC fighter looked nothing short of spectacular as she largely dominated her scrap with ‘Killa Bee’ throughout the five-round affair.

Starling came out aggressive and attempted to close the distance early, but ate a nasty counter-right from Rawlings that sent her crashing to the canvas in the opening round. Starling answered the count and never once backed down, but she was unable to match the volume of Rawlings and ultimately came up short on all three judges’ scorecards as a result.

Official Result: Bec Rawlings def. Taylor Starling via unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 50-44)

Check out highlights from Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings at BKFC KnuckleMania 5:

The BKFC return of “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings. #KM5 pic.twitter.com/blJHMi4Z9l — Christopher De Santiago (@Chris_DSantiago) January 26, 2025