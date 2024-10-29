Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield – Odds and Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton
The upcoming UFC match between Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas is set to take place on November 2, 2024, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This five-round co-main event in the women’s flyweight division is generating buzz in the MMA community. It is projected to be a close matchup.

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield – Odds

Coming into this flyweight bout, the odds are quite close. Erin Blanchfield is currently a slight favorite, with odds around -125 (implying about a 55.6% chance of winning), while Rose Namajunas is a narrow underdog at around +100 to +105.

These odds suggest that bookmakers and bettors see this as a very evenly matched contest, with Blanchfield having just a slight edge. The close odds are likely due to Blanchfield’s recent success and rising star status in the division, against Namajunas’ experience and championship background. However, the narrow margin indicates that oddsmakers believe Namajunas has a very real chance of pulling off the win, making this an unpredictable fight for fans.

Rose Namajunas is a former two-time strawweight champion who has recently moved up to the flyweight division. At 32 years old, Namajunas is looking to secure her third consecutive win in the new weight class after victories over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez.

She’s known for her striking skills, particularly her crisp boxing and kicks. Namajunas has shown impressive resilience in her career, bouncing back from setbacks to reclaim championship status in the past. Typically, she brings a quick in-and-out striking style focused on her strong punches and is usually aggressive.

rose tracy
DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Rose Namajunas punches Tracy Cortez in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“Cold Blooded” Erin Blanchfield is a rising star in the flyweight division at just 25 years old. With a record of 6-1 in the UFC and 12-2 overall, Blanchfield is looking to rebound from her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot in March, which was coming off of a great win streak in the UFC.

Erin Blanchfield

She’s a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with excellent grappling skills but has also shown command in striking. Blanchfield’s youth and rapid improvement make her a challenging opponent. She’s known for her aggressive, well-rounded fighting style.

This matchup is crucial for both fighters, as the winner could potentially position themselves for a title shot against the current champion, Valentina Shevchenko. “Bullet’ Shevchenko Shevchenko has commanded the flyweight division for several years. Her only title loss in this division was to Alexa Grasso, a loss that she later avenged.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

