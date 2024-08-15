Rose Namajunas vs Erin Blanchfield to headline UFC in Edmonton – November 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield will face off on November 2 when the promotion returns to Edmonton.

When it comes to high-profile flyweight fights, it doesn’t get much better than this. While Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso are busy battling it out for the title, Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield are set to throw down in the Great White North.

It’s a bout that makes a lot of sense, too, especially when you consider where they are in the rankings. Blanchfield is sat at #3, whereas Namajunas is sat at #5 – and you’d have to think the winner would’ve done enough to earn a crack at the crown.

Regardless of who wins, though, this feels like a massive step in the right direction for this division. After being dominated by Valentina Shevchenko for so long, we’re finally in a position where there are genuine contenders who are ready to take that next step up.

The news was confirmed by Dana White during a chat with Sportsnet.

GET READY EDMONTON! 🗣️



In an interview with @aaronbronsteter, @danawhite announces that Rogers Place will be the home of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024. pic.twitter.com/sXL0IGsIPJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 15, 2024

Rose Namajunas vs Erin Blanchfield is set

Rose Namajunas has had mixed fortunes since arriving in the flyweight division. After becoming a two-time world champion at strawweight, she was handed a unanimous decision defeat by Manon Fiorot last September. Since then, however, she’s been able to win two on the bounce, overcoming Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez – taking her to 2-0 in 2024.

On the flip side, Blanchfield will see this as an opportunity to get back to winning ways. Following on from an incredible streak in which she defeated the likes of Miranda Maverick, Jessica Andrade, and Taila Santos, she was beaten via unanimous decision courtesy of the aforementioned Manon Fiorot.

Some fans may think that this could turn out to be a dull affair if they both take the tactical approach. Still, if they both perform to the best of their abilities, it’s hard to see how it couldn’t be exciting.