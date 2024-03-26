Rose Namajunas details string of horrific nightmares ahead of UFC Vegas 89 return: ‘I had to fight a dude’

Rose Namajunas says she usually visualizes her fights, and often times it happens while she is sleeping, but before her UFC Vegas 89 main event scrap against Amanda Ribas, she was plagued by nightmares.

Namajunas was looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of her career as she was facing Ribas in her second fight at flyweight. Although Namajunas was the betting favorite to win, but she says leading up to the fight, she had nightmares over it as she vividly saw her lose three times.

“Leading up to the fight, too, I have really vivid dreams a lot of the time,” Rose Namajunas said on The MMA Hour. “Sometimes I’ll be able to visualize the fight, and for this one, I never had this happen before, but I literally saw in my dreams I lost the fight three times. ‘

“The first two times, there was unfair circumstances. One, I got robbed, and then the first time it was like — this sounds crazy, but I was supposed to go fight her and then at the last second they switched it to a dude. So I had to fight a dude and then I was getting beat up, and then all of a sudden I ended up falling into a rear-naked choke and finishing the person, but they still gave it to them. So that was weird. I was like, that doesn’t make any sense.

“The third dream that I had — nightmare, I should say — I had the feeling that I lost but I don’t remember what happened in the fight and I was just trying to piece it together. It was just that post-loss feeling in the locker room, where it just sucks. I was like, ‘Did I get knocked out? Did I get choked out? What happened?’”

“So that was weighing on me a bunch leading into it. I feel like I’ve got divine visions in my dreams a lot of the time, but I’ve also had spiritual attacks in my dreams too, so I had to discern what was real and what wasn’t. I had to keep telling myself, ‘That has no bearing. I’m just going to do it anyways and it has no bearing on the outcome,'” Namajunas continued.

Ultimately, Rose Namajunas was able to get the win as she beat Amanda Ribas by decision to return to the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 89.

Rose Namajunas calls out Maycee Barber

Following Rose Namajunas’ win over Amanda Ribas, the former strawweight champion called out Maycee Barber.

Barber is currently ranked fourth at flyweight and coming off a decision win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 299. A fight against Namajunas does make sense as the winner could get a title shot at 125lbs.

Namajunas also has full confidence she can become champion at flyweight and hold titles in two different weight classes in the UFC.