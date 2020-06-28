Ronda Rousey Praises UFC Debutant Kay Hansen Following Armbar Win

Spread the word!













Kay Hansen had quite the Saturday night.

The 20-year-old earned a win on her UFC debut after submitting Jinh Yu Frey with a third-round armbar in their women’s flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 4.

At 2️⃣0️⃣ years old!@KayHansenMMA with nerves of steel in her debut!



Hansen received an additional $50,000 for her effort after she was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus. And to top it all off, she also received praise from former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey Congratulates Hansen

Rousey was known for her armbars so it certainly means a lot when it’s her complimenting a fellow female fighter on that technique.

It’s even more so the case when you’re a 20-year-old winning your UFC debut.

“Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar 😉”

Hansen also made one bettor richer as it was reported during the event that someone had staked $37,000 on her to get the win with a potential profit of $20,000.

That bettor ended up winning his bet and Hansen would go on to meet him at the airport afterwards. All in all, it was a very eventful weekend for the new UFC fighter.

Hansen previously competed at Invicta FC and now boasts a 7-3 record.

What did you think of Hansen’s performance?