Ronda Rousey Calls Out Joe Rogan: “He’s Not an Expert, Just a Fan”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Joe Rogan: “He’s Not an Expert, Just a Fan”

Ronda Rousey recently made headlines for her sharp criticism of Joe Rogan during an interview with comedian Bert Kreischer. In the conversation, Rousey questioned Rogan’s credibility as an expert on fighting, drawing a clear distinction between Rogan’s status as a fan with a large audience and actual experience in combat sports.

Ronda Rousey Not Impressed with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan had texted Kreischer, questioning how long it would take to train Kreischer to defeat Ronda. She responded during her appearance while discussing her debut graphic novel with AWA Studios, ‘Expecting the Unexpected.’ Rousey said:

“He wouldn’t know. He’s not an expert. He’s a fan with an audience. Never fought. [Taekwondo] That’s not fighting. It’s not fighting.”

The former UFC bantamweight champion emphasized her frustration with criticism from individuals who lack real fighting experience. She also said:

“If I had a quarter for every guy that has never been in a fight that I could kill with my bare hands talking shit about my ability to fight, I would make Elon Musk blush.”

Rogan, though a major MMA commentator and influential voice in the sport, has never competed professionally in MMA, a fact Rousey highlighted to undermine his authority on fight analysis.

READ MORE:  Former Champion Calls For Immediate UFC Rule Change Following UFC 321 Controversy

Rousey’s comments were made on the “Bertcast” podcast with Bert Kreischer, who is a regular on Rogan’s shows and a personal friend of Rogan. The moment was noted for its bluntness and awkwardness given Kreischer’s ties to Rogan, placing the comedian in a somewhat uncomfortable position during the interview. Kreischer quickly pivoted away from the conversation.

Joe Rogan is widely known for his role as a commentator for UFC events and his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where he often discusses MMA among a wide array of topics. While he has extensive martial arts background, including Taekwondo fights in his youth, Rousey distinguishes Taekwondo from the combat style of MMA.

READ MORE:  UFC 321 Power Rankings: Rating The Main Card Winners In Abu Dhabi
Ronda Rousey admits she never evolved during UFC career I was being everything to everyone

Rousey’s career in MMA was groundbreaking. She was the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, defending the title six times before her losses that eventually led to her retirement. Her subsequent ventures include professional wrestling in WWE and appearances in films, but her comments here focus tightly on her legacy and standing within the fight community.

Demetrious Johnson Backs Ronda Rousey Return: “Generation Hasn’t Moved Past Her Skill Set”
READ MORE:  Alex Pereira Calls for Heavyweight Move Following UFC 321 Chaos

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts