Ronda Rousey Calls Out Joe Rogan: “He’s Not an Expert, Just a Fan”

Ronda Rousey recently made headlines for her sharp criticism of Joe Rogan during an interview with comedian Bert Kreischer. In the conversation, Rousey questioned Rogan’s credibility as an expert on fighting, drawing a clear distinction between Rogan’s status as a fan with a large audience and actual experience in combat sports.

Ronda Rousey Not Impressed with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan had texted Kreischer, questioning how long it would take to train Kreischer to defeat Ronda. She responded during her appearance while discussing her debut graphic novel with AWA Studios, ‘Expecting the Unexpected.’ Rousey said:

“He wouldn’t know. He’s not an expert. He’s a fan with an audience. Never fought. [Taekwondo] That’s not fighting. It’s not fighting.”

The former UFC bantamweight champion emphasized her frustration with criticism from individuals who lack real fighting experience. She also said:

“If I had a quarter for every guy that has never been in a fight that I could kill with my bare hands talking shit about my ability to fight, I would make Elon Musk blush.”

Rogan, though a major MMA commentator and influential voice in the sport, has never competed professionally in MMA, a fact Rousey highlighted to undermine his authority on fight analysis.

Rousey’s comments were made on the “Bertcast” podcast with Bert Kreischer, who is a regular on Rogan’s shows and a personal friend of Rogan. The moment was noted for its bluntness and awkwardness given Kreischer’s ties to Rogan, placing the comedian in a somewhat uncomfortable position during the interview. Kreischer quickly pivoted away from the conversation.

Joe Rogan is widely known for his role as a commentator for UFC events and his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where he often discusses MMA among a wide array of topics. While he has extensive martial arts background, including Taekwondo fights in his youth, Rousey distinguishes Taekwondo from the combat style of MMA.

Rousey’s career in MMA was groundbreaking. She was the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, defending the title six times before her losses that eventually led to her retirement. Her subsequent ventures include professional wrestling in WWE and appearances in films, but her comments here focus tightly on her legacy and standing within the fight community.