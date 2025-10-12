Paddy Pimblett Reacts to Ronda Rousey Calling Him an Entertainer

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has praised Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett as one of the few fighters who truly understands the entertainment side of mixed martial arts. The 30-year-old lightweight responded with gratitude to the legendary fighter’s comments, acknowledging the significance of receiving praise from a UFC pioneer.

Paddy Pimblett Acknowledges Ronda Rousey’s Endorsement

​Speaking at New York Comic Con last week, Rousey emphasized the importance of fighters being able to reach audiences beyond traditional MMA fans. “That’s what I think really matters, that you can make people know who you are, that don’t watch fighting. And that is how you command the being an entertainer aspect,” Rousey explained during her appearance promoting her debut graphic novel.

​The former Olympic judoka specifically highlighted Pimblett as understanding this dual role. “I think a lot of the fighters don’t realise that they’re also entertainers. The one person I think who does really realise that is Paddy Pimblett, and so I really appreciate him,” Rousey stated.

​Upon learning of Rousey’s comments, which were widely shared on social media and MMA news outlets, Pimblett responded via his Instagram story. “Thank you very much @rondarousey means a lot coming from a UFC legend!” the Liverpool fighter wrote, sharing video footage of Rousey’s remarks.

​Rousey’s praise carries particular weight given her role in elevating the UFC’s profile during her championship reign from 2012 to 2015. The California native became one of the sport’s biggest draws before retiring in 2016 following consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

​Pimblett has built his reputation as much on personality as performance since joining the UFC in September 2021. The Liverpudlian made an immediate impact with a first-round knockout of Luigi Vendramini in his promotional debut, combining his aggressive fighting style with a charismatic persona that resonates with audiences. His distinctive bowl cut haircut, outspoken nature, and strong Scouse identity have made him one of the UFC’s most recognizable figures.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after a TKO victory against Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

​The entertainment value Pimblett brings extends beyond fight nights. He has secured major sponsorship deals, including a reported million-dollar partnership with Barstool Sports in 2021. His social media presence and ability to generate headlines have helped him build a substantial following.

​Currently ranked seventh in the UFC lightweight division, Pimblett has maintained an undefeated record inside the Octagon with seven consecutive victories. His most recent performance saw him deliver a third-round TKO of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, marking his most significant win to date.

While technical skills remain paramount, fighters who can capture public attention often find greater opportunities and financial rewards. Pimblett’s ability to balance his Scouse background with mainstream appeal has positioned him as a potential future star in the sport’s entertainment-driven landscape.

​Rousey’s recognition of Pimblett’s entertainment value comes as the former champion continues to hint at a possible return to competition, having recently shared training footage on social media. However, her current focus remains on projects outside the Octagon, including her graphic novel work and commentary on the sport’s evolution.

​For Pimblett, receiving validation from one of MMA’s most influential figures reinforces his approach to building his career. The Liverpool fighter has consistently emphasized the importance of connecting with fans and creating memorable moments.