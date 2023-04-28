The usually humble Robert Whittaker’s confidence seems at an all-time high, as he talks about his looming UFC 290 title eliminator against Dricus Du Plessis.

Pairing their skill sets against one another, the Aussie thinks that this match-up is a highly favorable one. While Robert Whittaker may be brimming with confidence, he knows all too well that his opponent should not be underestimated. He in fact believes that the downfall of his previous opponents may have been just that.

Robert Whittaker talks about Du Plessis

“I never underestimate my opponents, and I know not to underestimate Dricus,” Stated the former middleweight champion.

“He’s the sort of guy that if you underestimate him, which a lot of people have, he dismantles you. He beats you up and takes you into the phone booth. He makes it a really yucky fight, and I’m not going to do that.”

Last competing against Marvin Vettori in a winning effort, Whittaker’s only losses at 185lbs are against current kingpin Israel Adesanya, a loss he is keen to put right. For Du Plessis, his UFC tenure is unblemished. 5-0, he most recently stopped Derek Brunson, cementing his status as an up-and-coming contender in the middleweight division. Even in such a fine vein of form, Whittaker believes the night is destined to be his.

“You don’t get to where he is in the division without being damn good at what you do. I understand he’s tough. I understand he’s got cardio and he’s got the complete skill set. But I do believe that I am just better. I believe I have everything he does and more, and more to give, and I’m better at it. That’s just the truth. That’s just facts.”

The pair are set to do battle over three rounds in Las Vegas, during international fight week, in what is looking set to be the card of the summer. Robert Whittaker is looking to steal the show and stake his claim for a third, and probably final shot at Adesanya.

“But let me say: I’m very good at fighting tough guys, and I’m good at dismantling them. I look forward to finally getting back in there, International Fight Week, and being across from him and doing my job.”

Who do you have in this one, Whittaker or Du Plessis?

Originally transcribed by MMAJunkie