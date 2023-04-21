Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, #2 ranked contender, Robert Whittaker is set to make his Octagon return at UFC 290 on July 8. during International Fight Week – taking on streaking South African contender, Dricus du Plessis at the flagship Las Vegas, Nevada event.

Whittaker, who most recently co-headlined UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year, defeated one-time title challenger, Marvin Vettori in a one-sided unanimous judging victory in the promotion’s debut in France.

As for du Plessis, the streaking #6 ranked challenger managed to continue his promotional-perfect run under the organizational banner at UFC 285 back in March, securing a second round corner’s stoppage TKO win over veteran contender, Derek Brunson.

Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis will fight Israel Adesanya later this year

UFC president, Dana White confirmed Robert Whittaker’s return in a title-eliminator against Dricus du Plessis on his official social media – with the victor expected to fight champion, Israel Adesanya at a pay-per-view event targeted for Sydney, Australia later this year.

Twice sharing the Octagon with newly minted champion, Adesanya during his professional career, Robert Whittaker, a former undisputed champion himself, suffered a second round KO loss to the Nigerian-Kiwi in their 2019 title unification clash.

And in February of last year, the fan-favorite technician managed to force Adesanya the distance over the course of five rounds in their championship re-run, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the City Kickboxing staple.

Finding himself on the receiving end of some social media stick from Adesanya earlier today, du Plessis has campaigned tirelessly for a title tilt against the former since he reclaimed the middleweight title from Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this month, to no avail it seems.

Making his Octagon tenure back in July 2020, du Plessis, a former KSW champion has landed notable UFC victories over the likes of Brad Tavares, and former welterweight title chaser, promotional alum, Darren Till.