Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says he is persistent to defeat anyone in the way of a trilogy with Israel Adesanya.

‘The Reaper’ has had a very eventful and successful UFC career, but much of it has been overlooked due to his history with current champion Adesanya.

Since 2014, Robert Whittaker has torn through the division, only falling short to Adesanya during that time period.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Robert Whittaker admitted that it could potentially be difficult to convince the UFC and its fans why a trilogy would be necessary, therefore he is prepared to eliminate anyone in his way out of title contention.

“I understand the position that I’m in. I understand that I fought him twice and I want that third fight. And if I have to ruin a lot of other people’s days to get it then I’ll do that.

The Australian fighter says winning back his UFC gold was always the goal, but following UFC 287 he became laser focused on specifically taking it back from Adesanya.

“I really want to fight ‘Izzy’ again. I really want to fight him specifically,” Whittaker said. “I wanna beat him for the title.

With many overlooking his chances at a title due to his knockout and decision losses to ‘The Last Stylebender’, fans often forget that no one else has really been able to solve the Whittaker puzzle.

He may not be getting any younger but at 32-years-old it’s safe to say he may still have plenty in the tank.

Bobby Knuckles first went head-to-head against Adesanya in a record-setting Oceania spectacle with over 57,000 people in attendance.

Robert Whittaker targets summer UFC return

With Adesanya likely sending Alex Pereira on his way to light heavyweight, a new door has been opened for contending sharks at 185 and Dana White says Adesanya has been in constant contact asking for his next opponent.