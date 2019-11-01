Robert Whittaker Cancels Speaking Tour, Fight Announcement Coming ‘Soon’

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wanted a quick turnaround following his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya, and he might just get it.

According to the Australian ticketing company, Ticketek, Whittaker has canceled his scheduled 13-date speaking tour throughout Australia and New Zealand. Whittaker’s representation, Rival Sports Management, released an interesting statement on the matter.

“An exciting opportunity has arisen that requires Rob to return to training immediately. This unfortunately means that his scheduled Nov/Dec speaking tour and meet-and-greet will be postponed until further notice. Next fight opponent and news will be announced soon.”

Whittaker lost the 185-pound title to Adesanya in their UFC 243 main event meeting in Australia. “The Reaper” was knocked down badly at the end of the first round, but survived due to time running out. In the second round, Whittaker was finished in dramatic fashion by “Stylebender,” who now sits atop the middleweight division.

It’s interesting that Whittaker has gone back into training for an “exciting opportunity,” as Paulo Costa, the expected next challenger for Adesanya, was recently sidelined with an injury.

Despite Adesanya and Yoel Romero trying to build up a fight against each other, perhaps Whittaker could be stepping in for a rematch. UFC president Dana White said the promotion is working on “something else” for Adesanya after Costa’s injury. The timing couldn’t be more perfect.

What do you think about Whittaker canceling his tour and teasing a fight announcement?