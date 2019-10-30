Israel Adesanya Already Prepared For Yoel Romero Fight

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is more than ready to take on Yoel Romero.

Adesanya became the middleweight king earlier this month following his knockout of Robert Whittaker. His first title defense was expected to be against Paulo Costa, who like him, is undefeated.

However, UFC president Dana White revealed that “The Eraser” would be out of action for eight months after undergoing a bicep surgery. As a result, another middleweight contender will end up facing Adesanya.

Romero seems to be campaigning for that spot as he promptly called out “The Last Stylebender” on social media.

However, Adesanya has no problems with that and has even been preparing for “The Soldier of God” for months according to his Twitter post:

“You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA,” Adesanya tweeted while posting a screenshot of an old Whatsapp conversation with his coach Eugene Bareman about fighting Romero.

You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA pic.twitter.com/UQizrmv9sa — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 30, 2019

Of course, nothing is official yet when it comes to Romero being Adesanya’s next opponent. For all we know, it could be someone else like the red-hot Jared Cannonier.

However, most fans wouldn’t complain about a potential Adesanya vs. Romero fight.

Who do you think wins if that fight is booked? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!