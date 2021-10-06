Footage has emerged post-UFC 266 — which shows former undisputed welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler consoling former title challenger, Nick Diaz off the back of his rematch knockout victory earlier this month — offering his help to the Stockton native if he is struggling with life outside of the sport.



Earlier this month, Lawler, a former undisputed welterweight champion, with two successful title defenses, managed to avenge an April 2004 knockout loss to Californian favorite, Diaz, with the latter retiring from the fight in the third round, having suffered what appears to be broken nose.



Making his first Octagon walk since January 2015 in the rematch, Diaz expressed his displeasure at the fact he was matched with Lawler for the second time in his career, explaining how he had no idea how the re-run had come together, and how he had had a split with his management during his fight camp. Early in the week, Diaz also requested the bout be moved from the initially agreed welterweight limit to the middleweight limit — a request which was accepted.



Suffering just the third TKO loss of his professional career, Diaz embraced with Lawler immediately post-fight after he was beckoned to return to his feet by referee, Jason Herzog — with the two exchanging words as officials entered the Octagon.



In footage released by the UFC as part of their The Trill and The Agony series, Lawler offers his help to Diaz, as well as asking him if everything was good in his personal life.



“Are you good?” Robbie Lawler asked Diaz. “Are you good in life? That’s f*cking different. Let’s f*cking get there, you know what I’m saying.“



Diaz’s response to Lawler’s questions and encouragement are not audible and he is now facing the filming camera, however, Lawler replies with, “Let me f*cking know if I can help.“

During his post-fight interview with former two-weight UFC champion and color commentator, Daniel Cormier, Diaz claimed that he “had it coming” against Lawler, and that he did not want to make “a mess” in the Octagon as blood spilled from his nose.



“I’m glad I at least put on a show,” Diaz said. “I knew I had it coming, Old Rob (Robbie Lawler). I had a lot of stress coming into this one, especially being off for a long time. I don’t have no excuses, I had a long time off and I knew I had it coming.“