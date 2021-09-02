Lightweights Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will go toe to toe at UFC’s ‘Fight Night’ on December 4th.

The match-up will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Riddell is coming off an absolute barn burner against Drew Dober at UFC 263. The fight between the two lightweight fighters earned them ‘Fight of the Night’ on a great card which included some of the top fighters in the UFC.

Riddell and Fiziev is the newest addition to UFC Fight Night 199 that also has bouts between Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell and Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Fiziev is coming off a spectacular win via unanimous decision against Bobby Green at UFC 265. That bout also won him the ‘Fight of the Night’ award for that event as well. Fans were treated to quite possibly the best call out in UFC history when Fiziev called out Hasbulla.

Both fighters have become two of the most fun fighters to watch in a very stacked division. Fiziev (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has won 4 straight fights since losing his UFC debut. Fiziev is currently 13th on the official UFC rankings of the Lightweight division. Riddell (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) looks to remain perfect in the UFC against his toughest opponent to date. Riddell is ranked 12 in the UFC’s official rankings in the Lightweight division.

This fight has all the makings to be the ‘Fight of the Night’ at the event. Fiziev has won 3 bonuses in a row, including 2 ‘fight of the nights’ and ‘performance of the night’ for his KO of Renato Moicano.

The two fighter will most likely stand and bang it out the entirety of the fight. Fight fans are already very excited to watch the two strikers go at it.

Are you excited for the fight between Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell?