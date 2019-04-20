Highlights: Brutal Spinning Back Kick Ends Fight Early In Russia

Without a UFC bout since 2016, Magomed Mustafaev had much to prove when he met Rafael Fiziev on the preliminary card of today’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. A huge spinning back kick helped Mustafaev accomplish that goal.

He answered all the questions about his current status with the emphatic early stoppage. Fiziev pressured him early, but Mustafaev answered with the monster spinning back kick that hit his opponent squarely in the midsection.

Follow-up punches came in after the strike, but they may have been unnecessary. Fiziev was clearly rocked badly as a result, and Mustafaev seemed to know it. He backed off his dazed opponent before the referee rightfully stopped it in the first round.

Watch his big return win via the UFC on Twitter here: