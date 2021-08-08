The remaining bouts on UFC 265 will do well to beat out both Bobby Green and Rafael Fiziev for Fight of the Night honours tonight in Houston, Texas — with the latter narrowly edging out the former with a close unanimous decision in tonight’s featured preliminary bout.

The majority of onlookers expected fireworks between the veteran division mainstay, Green and the streaking striking standout, Fiziev — and the pair duly delivered.

From the opening and numerous exchanges, Green and Fiziev looked to roll and counter each other, leading to some wild exchanges in the pocket — both with their hands and feet as well as their verbals with the pair exchanging on occasion.

Narrowly besting the veteran Californian, Tiger Muay Thai kickboxing ace, Fiziev takes home his fourth consecutive victory and fourth since his move to the UFC back in April of 2019.

Below, catch some of the numerous striking exchanges between Green and Fiziev in tonight’s barn burning lightweight scrap.