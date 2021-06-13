We may already have out lock for Fight of the Night at UFC 263 — with the main card still yet to begin. Headlining the event’s preliminary card portion, Brad Riddell is set to enter the lightweight’s top-15 following a close unanimous decision win over Drew Dober in an instant classic in Glendale, Arizona.

City Kickboxing standout, Riddell survived an early scare in the opening round against Elevation Fight Team standout, Dober, losing his footing and balance as a result of a notable straight left hand, before recovering again eventually pushing Dober back to the Octagon fence.

With the significant strike score level between the two in both the first and second rounds, it was all to play for in the third and final frame, with Riddell just about eeking out Dober with 29-28 scores across all three judge’s scorecards, wobbling the Colorado native himself with a counter left hand of his before the klaxon, before winding up on top with mere seconds remaining in the fight.

Below, catch the highlights from Riddell’s impressive win over Dober.