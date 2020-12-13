Rafael Fiziev has firmly landed in the UFC’s lightweight ranks. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Marc Diakiese in his last outing, the Kyrgyzstan native made an even bigger statement this time around — via a stunning first-round knockout of Renato Moicano.

The Tiger Muay Thai mainstay and coach lit the Brazilian up on cue during almost all of the opening-round exchanges. Moicano, who is no slouch himself, was second best more often than not against the razor-sharp Fiziev, who is known as one of the most technically proficient strikers at 155-pounds today.

Landing a massive three-punch combination, Fiziev ripped with a left hook to the body, before lacing Moicano with a right-hook, followed up with a left hand on the exit — forcing the Brazilian to the canvas with a thud. It what seemed to bring Moicano ‘to’, the Brazilian landed heavily, and attempted to assume full-guard after a further ground-and-pound shot, with referee, Chris Tognoni stepping in to halt the action.

Below, catch the highlight’s of the exciting Fiziev’s first-round finish of grappling talent, Moicano.

