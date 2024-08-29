When Ric Flair Tried to Out-Smoke Mike Tyson: “I didn’t even know where I was”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair once made the mistake of trying to out-smoke ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

After establishing themselves as two of the absolute best in their respective fields, Tyson and Flair took a similar path in their twilight years, choosing to promote their own lines of cannabis-based products appropriately named Tyson 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip.

Tyson and the “stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun” have acted as spokesmen for their brands over the years while often teaming up to support the decriminalization of marijuana and to discuss how cannabis has helped them in various aspects of their life.

Recently, Tyson appeared via video call at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood alongside the legendary wrestler. During their time together, Tyson and Flair shared anecdotes about their use of marijuana which eventually led to a debate over who could smoke more between the two.

Hilariously, Flair quickly declared Tyson the winner while revealing that the two had engaged in a friendly contest some time back that didn’t exactly go his way.

“I said ‘You know what, Mike, I’m going to show you that I can smoke as much as you.’ At four o’clock in the morning, I didn’t even know where I was,” Flair said. “Literally, he puts Ric Flair to bed with his cannabis” (h/t Marca).

Famed wrestler Ric Flair quotes lyrics from Offset and Metro Boomin’s “Ric Flair Drip” while smoking with boxer Mike Tyson.



“Go whoo on a b**ch.” 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/KV9eXGYZO4 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2024

Mike Tyson returns to the ring on November 15

While the 75-year-old Flair has put his professional wrestling career to bed (we hope), Mike Tyson is preparing for a return to the boxing ring for his first professional bout in nearly two decades.

On Friday, November 15, ‘Iron’ will lace up the gloves inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a clash with ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul.

The fight will air on Netflix, making it the first live combat sports broadcast for the streaming giant since the subscription-based service went live on January 16, 2007.

Paul, who will be 31 years younger than Tyson come fight night, carries with him a 10-1 record including seven wins by way of knockout. His only loss came against Tommy Fury via split decision in February 2023. Tyson’s last pro fight was on June 11, 2005, against Kevin McBride. Shortly after, Tyson hung up his gloves for good.

‘Iron’ went 50-6 with 44 KOs and 2 no-contests over the course of his 20-year career.