GSP will join Aiemann Zahabi at UFC White House Fight, Drake Still Pending

Canadian singer and rapper Drake has been linked to the UFC White House card, but for now, Aiemann Zahabi says nothing is official. The Canadian bantamweight clarified on April 18 that he and the UFC are still waiting to hear back, writing that Drake’s involvement is “not confirmed” after an online post suggested the music star had already agreed to walk him out.

Is Drake part of the UFC White House event? Aiemann Zahabi provides update

Zahabi himself helped start the idea during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. Looking ahead to his June 14 bout with former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley at the White House event, Zahabi said Georges St-Pierre would already be part of his entrance, then added that having Drake join him from the Oval Office while performing “Started From the Bottom” would make the moment even bigger.

I said we are waiting to hear back from Drake. It’s not confirmed. https://t.co/K9AttgBomB — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 18, 2026

Zahabi explained why the song means something to him. He said his parents immigrated to Canada after leaving a war-torn country, and he connected that story to his own path in the sport, saying he “started from nothing” and reached a stage as large as a White House UFC card.

Drake’s possible involvement would also revive talk of the so-called “Drake curse,” a long-running joke among fight fans tied to several of his high-profile UFC betting losses, including misses on Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland and Aljamain Sterling, even if the idea remains more meme than measurable trend.

Zahabi made a public request, but there has been no confirmation from Drake. Reports and social posts picked up the original quote quickly, which helped fuel speculation, yet Zahabi later stepped in to correct the record himself.

Even without Drake, Zahabi has already attached a major MMA name to the walkout. Heavy reported that Zahabi confirmed St-Pierre, his Tristar teammate and UFC Hall of Famer, would be in his corner for the event, giving the Canadian contender a high-profile presence before he even enters the cage.

Zahabi enters the matchup on a seven-fight winning streak and sits No. 6 in the bantamweight rankings, while the bout with O’Malley is framed around a Canada-versus-America theme that Zahabi says motivates him.

VANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Aiemann Zahabi has some words for Marlon Vera during the UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jordan Jones/Getty Images)

That national angle is part of why Zahabi wants Drake involved in the first place. In the same interview, he said the rivalry between Canada and the United States pushes athletes to raise their level, and he spoke about wanting to beat O’Malley at the White House while representing Canada on a stage that would be historic for him.

So, is Drake part of the UFC White House event? Right now, the answer is no, at least not officially. Zahabi wants him there, St-Pierre is already set to be involved, and until Drake responds or the UFC says otherwise, the singer’s role remains an idea rather than a confirmed piece of the show.