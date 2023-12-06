Video – UFC Star Michael Chandler Gets into Physical Altercation with Pro Wrestling Legend Ric Flair

Former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler embraced his sports entertainment side during a recent “altercation” with pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Michael Chandler has been sitting on the sidelines for the last year while waiting for Irish megastar Conor McGregor to get his sh*t together and finally sign on the dotted line for his long-awaited return to the Octagon. In the meantime, ‘Iron’ has kept busy by investing in Hiatus Tequila and delivering double-legs to elderly men.

That’s exactly what transpired when Chandler found himself in a heated confrontation with the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun.

While things certainly seemed real enough between the ‘Nature Boy’ and Chandler at first, it’s revealed that the pair were just having a little fun by the end of the clip.

It’s not the First Time Michael Chandler and Flair Have Collaborated

This is not the first time Flair and Chandler have worked together. Last month, they were spotted in a commercial for CarShield. In the ad, a cantankerous Flair quizzes Chandler on the perks of the product before ditching him when Chandler gives the wrong answers.

Michael Chandler also invoked a classic Ric Flair promo following his first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in his UFC debut in 2021.