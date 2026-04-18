Molly McCann Dominates Ashleigh Johnson for 4th Straight Victory – DAZN Boxing Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Molly McCann vs. Ashleigh Johnson - DAZN Boxing Highlights

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann continued her career resurgence in the boxing ring, handily defeating Ashleigh Johnson in DAZN Boxing’s co-main event on Saturday.

The former UFC standout looked nothing short of spectacular in her return to the squared circle in Liverpool, controlling the eight-round clash and securing a near shutout on the scorecards.

Official Result: Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson via unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74).

With the victory, McCann moves to 4-0 as a professional boxer.

Check Out Highlights From Molly McCann vs. Ashleigh Johnson:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts