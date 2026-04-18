Molly McCann Dominates Ashleigh Johnson for 4th Straight Victory – DAZN Boxing Highlights

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann continued her career resurgence in the boxing ring, handily defeating Ashleigh Johnson in DAZN Boxing’s co-main event on Saturday.

The former UFC standout looked nothing short of spectacular in her return to the squared circle in Liverpool, controlling the eight-round clash and securing a near shutout on the scorecards.

Official Result: Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson via unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74).

With the victory, McCann moves to 4-0 as a professional boxer.

Check Out Highlights From Molly McCann vs. Ashleigh Johnson:

This ringwalk for McCann 🔥#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/WXmYmhX0mC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

CO-main event is SET 😤#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/eV0o0tuJW8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

Back and fourth 👊#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/7WWKSFxgUT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

Paddy watching ringside 👀#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/csiSDjzJer — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

What a fight 🔥#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/yzwTaBS9Ao — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026