Molly McCann Dominates Ashleigh Johnson for 4th Straight Victory – DAZN Boxing Highlights
‘Meatball’ Molly McCann continued her career resurgence in the boxing ring, handily defeating Ashleigh Johnson in DAZN Boxing’s co-main event on Saturday.
The former UFC standout looked nothing short of spectacular in her return to the squared circle in Liverpool, controlling the eight-round clash and securing a near shutout on the scorecards.
Official Result: Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson via unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74).
With the victory, McCann moves to 4-0 as a professional boxer.