Alycia Baumgardner Dominates — Retains Titles in Thrilling Win Over Bo Mi Re Shin – Baumgardner vs. Shin Highlights

Alycia Baumgardner successfully defended her unified crown on Friday night, handily defeating Korean challenger Bo Mi Re Shin inside the world’s most famous arena.

Emanating from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Baumgardner quickly took control of the contest, effectively piecing up Shin through the first five rounds. Things nearly came to a crashing halt in the fourth when Baumgardner connected with a clean uppercut that rocked Shin.

Baumgardner was unable to finish Shin at that moment

Shin had her best moments in the sixth as Baumgardner started to show signs of fatigue. Shin forced the defending champ into a series of toe-to-toe exchanges where the Korean challenger fared more favorably. That trend continued into the seventh before Baumgardner managed to regain control, significantly slowing down the pace of the fight and keeping Shin at bay.

Nullifying her opponent’s attack throughout the final three stanzas, Baumgardner would cruise her way to a decisive decision victory and her 21st career win.

Official Result: Alycia Baumgardner defeated Bo Mi Re Shin via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91) to retain the unified WBA, IBF, and WBO super featherweight world titles.

Following her victory, Baumgardner wasted no time calling out two of the biggest names in women’s boxing.

“Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano — what’s up?” Baumgardner said.

Check Out Highlights From Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin:

Your MVPW 02 main event has officially began!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/bN5WUstFr1 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

'The Bomb' starting off strong with a Round 1 combo!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/V5BIj84Nfc — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

'The Bomb' Round 2 contact highlights!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/nYIR7IIy4X — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

Huge left hook by 'The Bomb'!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/pV6Hye0d0H — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

BAUMGARDNER GOES BACK-TO-BACK W/ UPPERCUT STRAIGHT TO BODY SHOTS!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/WRGb8uLGWw — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

BO MI RE SHIN SLIPS AFTER COMBO FROM BAUMGARDNER IN ROUND 4!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/q8YCcTAcLH — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

BIG LEFT HOOK BY BAUMGARDNER!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/FZYMQN4uFc — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

BAUMGARDNER AND SHIN PROVING WHY THEY'RE THE MAIN CARD! BATTLING THROUGH ROUND 10!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/AHZeGGEKqb — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

Alycia Baumgardner post fight interview!



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🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/Y7UjLikPrc — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026