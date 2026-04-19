UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev Signs With RAF

Khamzat Chimaev is adding another lane to his combat sports schedule. Real American Freestyle announced live during RAF08 on April 18 in Philadelphia that the undefeated UFC middleweight champion has signed with the promotion, with his debut opponent and event still to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made during the RAF08 broadcast at the Liacouras Center, the latest sign that RAF is still leaning hard into crossover names from MMA and wrestling to grow its audience.

RAF Adds UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev To Growing Roster

The move makes sense. Chimaev’s game has long been tied to pressure wrestling, control and physical dominance, and that style has helped him reach a 15-0 record in MMA while also capturing the UFC middleweight title. He is the reigning champion, and his first UFC title defense is scheduled for May 9 against former champion Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in Newark.

The Wolf is coming to RAF. pic.twitter.com/F1niSf7osV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) April 19, 2026

For RAF, this is another headline signing at a time when the promotion is trying to establish itself as a landing spot for elite names outside the usual wrestling pipeline. The company is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league, and its recent event rollout shows an aggressive schedule, with RAF08 held on April 18 in Philadelphia, RAF09 set for May 30 in Dallas, and RAF10 scheduled for June 13 in St. Louis.

RAF’s official event listings also confirm Gable Steveson’s debut for RAF09 against Alexandr Romanov, while outside event coverage has reported that former UFC champion Chris Weidman is also booked for his first RAF appearance on that same Dallas card.

Chimaev is not a celebrity signing with no mat background. Before his rise in MMA, he built real freestyle credentials in Sweden after moving there, and published records across major profiles credit him with Swedish national titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at different weights.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Chimaev’s RAF debut has not been dated, and the promotion has only said more details are coming. Since he is already booked to defend his UFC belt on May 9, any immediate wrestling appearance would likely come after that assignment, unless RAF chooses to place him deeper into its 2026 calendar.

AF has already attached Arman Tsarukyan, Urijah Faber, Colby Covington, Gable Steveson, Chris Weidman and other known names to its shows, and Chimaev is the biggest active UFC champion added to that list so far.