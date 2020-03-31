REPORT | UFC Asks Jessica Andrade To Leave Brazil For Las Vegas In Order To Stay On UFC 249

Spread the word!













The UFC is still adamant of having UFC 249 take place on April 18 and they have reportedly asked Jessica Andrade to leave Brazil for Las Vegas so she can remain on the card.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly pulled out of the card, many fans thought that the event would be postponed. But, Dana White says it still will go on, and it appears it will be in the United States. According to MMAFighting, the UFC asked Jessica Andrade to leave Brazil on Tuesday or Wednesday to get to Vegas before the borders close in order for her to remain on the card and still be able to fight Rose Namajunas in the co-main event.

For Andrade, she spoke to MMAFighting earlier this month where she said she is willing to fight anywhere in the world for UFC 249.

“If the fight is in Brooklyn, Las Vegas or any other place that is safe, I’ll fight,” Andrade said. “I’ve fought in some many different places in the world, even China, so location doesn’t affect much. It’s about taking care of yourself and staying safe. I’m training hard and focused. I’m sure everything will be alright with time. The number of cases will go down, this virus will go away, and then we’ll find out where we’re fighting. God willing, this fight will happen somewhere.”

Although Andrade is willing to fight anywhere in the world, she admits she would be okay if the event got postponed.

“We are worried because we have families, elders at home, father and mother who live away from us. So our biggest concern is about the human being,” Andrade said. “Financially speaking, I’m fine. Even if the fight doesn’t happen I can get along just fine until my next fight. We’re praying that everyone stays safe and this virus goes away. That’s what really affects us. You see people dying in Italy, and their families can’t even see them, you don’t know where to bury them.”

